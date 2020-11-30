Mask mandate in York now in effect

• Is engaged in an occupation preventing the wearing of face covering or;

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Is obtaining a service or purchasing goods or services that requires the temporary removal of the face covering; or

• Is asked to remove a face covering to verify an identity for lawful purposes; or

• Is providing a speech, lecture or broadcast to an audience so long as six feet of distancing from other individuals is maintained; or

• Cannot otherwise wear a face covering because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that makes it unreasonable for the individual to wear a face covering.

The draft also says, “any individual or entity which maintains premises that are open to the general public shall require all individuals five and older to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose while indoors in said premises unless the individual maintains a minimum of six feet of separate or social distance at all times from anyone who is not a member of the individual’s household.”

It also adds that it is the responsibility of individuals or entities that maintain premises open to the public to post one or more signs instructing all persons to wear face coverings as required by the mandate.