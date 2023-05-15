January 4, 1946 – May 13, 2023

Mary Ann Bathke age 77, of Logan, Kan. died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Kansas. She was born January 4, 1946 at Bertrand to LaMont and Eula (Duff) Jackson.

Mary was united in marriage to Jerry Dean Bathke on October 10, 1986 at Lexington.

She was a homemaker and loved to cook. Mary enjoyed gardening and later got into genealogy. She loved her dogs. She and Jerry would take in the older dogs that no one really wanted. They also had several Martin houses they put out every year and cared for the baby Martins.

She is survived by daughter, Monica Schwerman and son, Mark Allen of Phillipsburg, Kan.; grandchildren, Crystal (Dustin) McClurg and their children, Tristen, Aaron, Jessie, Dylan and Hailey of Logan, Kan., Justin Jr. (Erica) King and daughter, Jazmine of Hays, Kan., Dominic (Kenadee) Christiansen and son, Reid of Hutchinson, Kan., Blake Allen of Kansas and Noah James Allen of Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband and son, Jeff Allen.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 — 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 2 – 4 p.m. that same day at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the York Adopt-A-Pet or to her family for later designation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.