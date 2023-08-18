Martha J. Marget, 92, the widow of Buster Marget, of Fairmont, was born on August 12, 1931 and passed away on August 18, 2023.

A Funeral Service for Martha will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva with Kim Dunker presiding.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.

Graveside Services will be conducted following the funeral service at the Fairmont Public Cemetery in Fairmont.

Memorials are to be directed to Fairmont Fire & Rescue.

Farmer & Son Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.