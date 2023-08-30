Marlene R. Stark, 78, of Grand Island, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers and plants, that memorials be given to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Marlene was born on Dec. 18, 1944, northwest of Worms, the daughter of Fred and Helen (Aldag) Oberschulte. She grew up on the family farm and began her education at Zion Lutheran parochial school in Worms. Following the death of her father in 1954, she moved with her mother and siblings into Grand Island, where she attended Jefferson Elementary School, Walnut Junior High School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1963.

She was united in marriage to Leslie D. “Les” Stark on Oct. 12, 1963, at Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The couple first lived in Grand Island, later moving to North Platte. They returned to the Grand Island area in 1969. Over the years she worked as a cook in the employee cafeteria at First National Bank, then at Rinder Printing and retired from Kohl’s. The couple also resided in Central City for a brief time.

Les died Dec. 2, 2016. In 2017, Marlene moved into Grand Island and in 2020, she moved to Good Samaritan Society, where she lived the rest of her life.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a former member of the Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island.

She enjoyed camping and fishing and attending her grandchildren’s school activities.

She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Deb and Todd Norman of Grand Island and Becky and Jeff Westwood of Waco; a granddaughter, Jordan Norman and her fiancé, Zach Ross of St. Paul; a grandson, Trevor Norman and his wife, Jessica of Grand Island; four great-grandchildren, Jaylynn, Trace, Ashlynn and Addilynn, and one more on the way; sister, Lorraine (Schleichardt) and Lee Krecklow of Grand Island; brother, Mel and Lorraine Oberschulte of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Arlene Carriker of Grand Island and Janet and Steve Rainforth of Doniphan.

In addition to her husband, Les, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evelyn and Freddie Weber; brothers-in-law, Don Schleichardt and Orlo Carriker; and two nephews, John Weber and Dale Carriker.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Marlene’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.