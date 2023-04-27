Marla Ford Butler, passed away on December 8, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, Neb. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation. Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements. www.pelanfuneralservices.com.
October 7, 1950 – April 19, 2023
September 18, 1961 – April 13, 2023