Marilyn ‘Mary’ Tonniges

March 25, 1946 – February 5, 2023

Marilyn “Mary” Tonniges, age 76 of Gresham, died Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Seward. She was born March 25, 1946 at Stromsburg to Arnold and Nora (Neujahr) Gruber. She was a long time Insurance Agent serving the Gresham area and was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Gresham.

On April 25, 1964 she was married to Donald Tonniges at Gresham.

She is survived by her son, Todd (Stephanie) Tonniges of Crawford and her brother, Aaron (Diana) Gruber of Gresham. Also surviving is her aunt, Bonnie Gruber also of Gresham, nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and sister-in-law, Debra Gruber.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at St Peter Lutheran Church in Gresham with the Reverend Lee Seetin officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1- 8 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.