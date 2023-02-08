Survivors include sons, Kent and Chris Hofferber of Omaha, Kevin and Dian Hofferber of Greenwood and Kurt Hofferber of Lincoln; daughters, Kathy and Kirby Kloppenborg of Emmet and Karen Schotsch of Geneva; brothers, Gerald and Carol Neville of York, Robert and Marilyn Neville of Lincoln; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva with Fr. Harlan Waskowlak officiating. Rosary service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Graveside services will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1 – 8 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials may be made in care of the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.