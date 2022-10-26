Marching Dukes 'Wow 'em' at state

KEARNEY – The Marching Dukes competed four times this season: They definitely saved their best for last.

“I think it was the kids’ best show all year,” said band director Joshua Harris, minutes after wrapping up his first York marching season at state on the artificial turf alongside Kearney High.

Earlier the Dukes competed in parade, field marching or both at Minden, Harvest of Harmony in Grand Island and Yorkfest.

Saturday’s weather was warm, sunny and glorious as the Dukes marched out of the south end zone at 5 p.m. looking stylish in their classy new uniforms.

As judges wandered the perimeter, speaking comments and critiques into handheld recording devices, York – 61 enthusiastic young musicians strong - marched in clean, crisp precision while performing a seamless medley of Bruno Mars tunes. The Marching Dukes, powered by a solid drumline, built from ‘Treasure’ and ‘That’s What I Like’ to their rousing grand-finale rendition of the Bruno Mars/Mark Ronson smash ‘Uptown Funk.’

Director Harris, who came from Centennial upon the retirement of longtime Duke band director Curtis Forsch, was pleased with everything about the day.

Reflecting back Monday morning, he said, “I feel like the kids were all locked in … right from the moment we got there.” As the Dukes watched other bands perform, he said, “You could see their confidence growing as the day went along.”

Band parents’ vocal support was much in evidence the day long, too, never more than during the show itself.

“It was good to see other directors” express to him “how well we performed.” Judges’ comments, he added, were heavy on how well the band presented itself visually as well as musically. “They said it was a fun show,” he said.

Harris said drum major Hattie Chavanu was outstanding fronting her band.

“She takes charge of the field,” he said, a statement the accompanying photo of Chavanu’s crisp, confident salute makes obvious.

His first year, said Harris, has been “solid” with his strategy of “growing from sixth grade up.”

Harris’ teaching mantra? “Doing it in a positive way and also teaching students how to build each other up.”

The Kearney competition drew 22 bands across all school size divisions. Combined with eastern contest sites in Lincoln and Omaha on Saturday, the 39th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Marching Festival/Contest featured some 6,000 prep instrumentalists state-wide.