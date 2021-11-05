Many Veterans Day events being planned

The following is a listing of Veterans Day events being planned in the area:
Benedict
• Cross County School will present a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11, starting at 10 a.m.
Exeter
• Exeter-Milligan Schools will present a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.
Fairmont
• The Fairmont American Legion Auxiliary will have a supper at the Fairmont Legion Hall. The meal will consist of chili, ham and bean soup, chicken noodle soup, ham salad or chicken salad sandwiches and dessert.
Friend
• The Friend American Legion will have its annual Veterans Soup Supper on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Friend Legion Hall, from 5-7 p.m. Carry-outs will be available.
Geneva
• A Veterans Day soup supper will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at the VFW Hall in Geneva. Freewill offerings will be accepted.
Gresham
• Centennial will host a Veterans Day program on Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
McCool Junction
• The McCool Junction School will hold a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Milligan
• The Exeter-Milligan School will present a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.
• The American Legion Post #240 will have a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Milligan Auditorium. The Milligan Czech Brass Band will have a pre-concert beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m. Quilts of Valor will be presented. Auxiliary Unit 240 will have a soup supper at the Legion building prior to the program, from 5-7 p.m.
Ohiowa
• The Ohiowa American Legion Family is planning a Veterans Day service on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. The evening program will include a flag retirement service. If anyone has American flags in need of proper retirement, they can drop them off at the Ohiowa Café or the Ohiowa Coop, or bring them that evening. The public is invited.
• The Ohiowa American Legion Auxiliary Unit 193 will have a soup dinner on Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Ohiowa Legion. They will serve potato and chicken noodle soup from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The proceeds from the freewill offerings will be used to support the American Legion programs for veterans, the community, children and youth.
Stromsburg
• Cross County School will have a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11, starting at 10 a.m.
Utica
• Centennial will have a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.
York
• The American Legion Bolton Post 19 Veterans Day Slum Feed will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the National Guard Armory in York. Coffee and rolls will be served at 10 a.m. and the slum feed will start at noon. A Veterans Day program will start at 1 p.m. Freewill offerings will go toward the American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship and Girls State.