Many Veterans Day events being planned

McCool Junction

• The McCool Junction School will hold a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Milligan

• The Exeter-Milligan School will present a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.

• The American Legion Post #240 will have a Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Milligan Auditorium. The Milligan Czech Brass Band will have a pre-concert beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m. Quilts of Valor will be presented. Auxiliary Unit 240 will have a soup supper at the Legion building prior to the program, from 5-7 p.m.

Ohiowa

• The Ohiowa American Legion Family is planning a Veterans Day service on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. The evening program will include a flag retirement service. If anyone has American flags in need of proper retirement, they can drop them off at the Ohiowa Café or the Ohiowa Coop, or bring them that evening. The public is invited.