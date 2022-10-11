Manufacturing Day celebrated in York County

YORK -- In celebration of Manufacturing Day 2022, the York County Development Corporation (YCDC) coordinated manufacturing industry tours for York Public Schools students and school leaders, York University, community leaders and resource partner.

Attendees toured Corteva, Cyclonaire and Green Plains (both facility and innovation campus).

These businesses opened their doors as part of an effort to change people’s perceptions about today’s manufacturing environment and draw attention to the outstanding career opportunities in manufacturing.

“We feel it is vital for educators and students to reach out to the business sector to see the many opportunities for our students and to be part of the solution to York County’s workforce crisis,” said York Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew.

Exposing interested students to high-tech career opportunities in manufacturing is a goal of YCDC. The premise of the program is that when manufacturers engage more fully in the classroom-to-career learning ecosystem, both students and manufacturers compete better nationally and globally.

On the tour, students observed testing of product in pneumatic conveying of dry bulk material, learned about processing of seed corn, and learned Green Plains York is producing more than ethanol. They also observed the level of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and the diversity of careers within these local manufacturing facilities. Students used one-on-one time with company leaders to ask additional technical and career-related questions.

Jonas Bermark, a York Public Schools student, said, “Today was fantastic. I learned how ethanol is made, and how a pneumatic conveyor works.”

Pheonix Brown, also a YPS student, stated, “Today, we learned the importance of manufacturing in our agriculture and modern world.”

Parker Friedrichson added, “Job opportunities are endless. Don’t let someone persuade you to do something you don’t want to do.”

“Our vibrant, manufacturing community is truly one of York County’s treasures. These companies are all cutting-edge manufacturers with research and development components” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of York County Development Corporation. “Our goal is to help students and leaders see the diverse opportunities and the variety of career pathways that are located right here. We want our students to know that we want them to be our future workforce. No matter what their path is, there is something here for them.”

“We’re happy to help educate people about the many career opportunities in York County,” said Mitch Stuhr, plant manager of Green Plains York. “With our innovation center and specialty alcohol production, Green Plains York is not your typical ethanol plant. Sharing our story helps attract the best and brightest to our industry, illustrating to the next generation of the workforce that they have promising options right here.”