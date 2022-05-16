Man with many aliases to be sentenced in York County theft case

YORK – A man known as Bhan J. Kuany, Kuany Riek and Riek Riek has changed his plea in a York County case involving felonies associated with criminal impersonation, counterfeit money and theft of a vehicle.

Initially, he was charged with eight countss: theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000; first degree forgery, two counts of criminal impersonation, identification fraud, false reporting, misdemeanor forgery and driving under revocation. This past week, Kuany pleaded no contest to the theft charge, which is a Class 2A felony, and criminal impersonation, a Class 4 felony. The other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle without license plates on Interstate 80. The deputy put on his lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued on for two miles before stopping.

The driver gave the deputy a Nebraska identification card which said his name was Kuany Riek, which the deputy later learned was the man’s cousin’s name.

It was also discovered the vehicle had been stolen out of Kansas.

Later, the man said his name is Riek Riek.

It was also discovered that one of the $100 bills in his wallet was counterfeit.

He was also in the possession of a Social Security card for a person named Ariath Mareng.

Kuany will now be sentenced on July 11, in York County District Court. He is facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the theft conviction and up to two years in prison for the conviction of criminal impersonation.