Man with many aliases sentenced to prison

YORK – A man known as Bhan J. Kuany, Kuany Riek and Riek Riek was sentenced this week in York County District Court in a case involving felonies associated with criminal impersonation, counterfeit money and theft of a vehicle.

Initially, he was charged with eight counts: theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000; first degree forgery, two counts of criminal impersonation, identification fraud, false reporting, misdemeanor forgery and driving under revocation. Earlier, Kuany pleaded no contest to the theft charge, which is a Class 2A felony, and criminal impersonation, a Class 4 felony. The other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle without license plates on Interstate 80. The deputy put on his lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued on for two miles before stopping.

The driver gave the deputy a Nebraska identification card which said his name was Kuany Riek, which the deputy later learned was the man’s cousin’s name.

It was also discovered the vehicle had been stolen out of Kansas.

Later, the man said his name is Riek Riek.

It was also discovered that one of the $100 bills in his wallet was counterfeit.

He was also in the possession of a Social Security card for a person named Ariath Mareng.

He was facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the theft conviction and up to two years in prison for the conviction of criminal impersonation.

This week, York County District Judge James Stecker sentenced him to a term of 2-4 years in prison. For each count, he was sentenced to 1-2 years – they will be served consecutively. He was also given credit for 237 days already served in the York County Jail.