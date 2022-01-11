Man with many aliases pleads not guilty to forgery and fraud

YORK – A man known as Bhan J. Kuany, Kuany Riek and Riek Riek has been charged in York County with felonies associated with criminal impersonation, counterfeit money and theft of a vehicle.

This week, in York County District Court, he pleaded not guilty to eight charges: theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000; first degree forgery, two counts of criminal impersonation, identification fraud, false reporting, misdemeanor forgery and driving under revocation.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle without license plates on Interstate 80. The deputy put on his lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued on for two miles before stopping.

The driver gave the deputy a Nebraska identification card which said his name was Kuany Riek, which the deputy later learned was the man’s cousin’s name.

It was also discovered the vehicle had been stolen out of Kansas.

Later, the man said his name is Riek Riek.

It was also discovered that one of the $100 bills in his wallet was counterfeit.