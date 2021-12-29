Man with many aliases accused of stealing vehicle

YORK – A man known as Bhan J. Kuany, Kuany Riek and Riek Riek has been charged in York County with felonies associated with criminal impersonation, counterfeit money and theft of a vehicle.

Riek’s case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle without license plates on Interstate 80. The deputy put on his lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued on for two miles before stopping.

The driver gave the deputy a Nebraska identification cards which said his name was Kuany Riek, which the deputy later learned was the man’s cousin’s name.

It was also discovered the vehicle had been stolen out of Kansas.

Later, the man said his name is Riek Riek.

It was also discovered that one of the $100 bills in his wallet was counterfeit.

He was also in the possession of a Social Security card for a person named Ariath Mareng.

He has been charged with theft/receiving a stolen vehicle with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony; first degree forgery, a Class 3 felony; and two counts of criminal impersonation, both Class 4 felonies.