Man with gun in York convenience store will be re-sentenced

YORK – James E. Williams, 47, of York, who was given probation in a case involving his trying to sell a stolen gun in a York convenience center will now be re-sentenced because he violated the terms of his probation.

This case began early last year, as an officer with the York Police Department was investigating a case of a felon being in possession of a firearm. He was told by a clerk at a York convenience center that a man had come into the store in the early morning hours and was trying to sell her a gun which he had wrapped in clothes and described as a 22 caliber.

The officer located the man and he identified himself as Williams.

In court documents, it says Williams was found to be a convicted felon.

Williams told the officer the gun was owned by his friend and he never had it in his possession, but he admitted to trying to sell it to the clerk at the convenience store.

The friend told police the gun was given to her by her father. The officer said the gun was located in the basement of the residence where Williams had been staying. The gun was found to be a 12 gauge shotgun.