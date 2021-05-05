Man with gun in York convenience store will be re-sentenced

YORK – James E. Williams, 47, of York, who was given probation in a case involving his trying to sell a stolen gun in a York convenience center will now be re-sentenced because he violated the terms of his probation.
This case began early last year, as an officer with the York Police Department was investigating a case of a felon being in possession of a firearm. He was told by a clerk at a York convenience center that a man had come into the store in the early morning hours and was trying to sell her a gun which he had wrapped in clothes and described as a 22 caliber.
The officer located the man and he identified himself as Williams.
In court documents, it says Williams was found to be a convicted felon.
Williams told the officer the gun was owned by his friend and he never had it in his possession, but he admitted to trying to sell it to the clerk at the convenience store.
The friend told police the gun was given to her by her father. The officer said the gun was located in the basement of the residence where Williams had been staying. The gun was found to be a 12 gauge shotgun.
The police officer said he reviewed the surveillance video at the store and he could see, in the video, Williams “lift up clothing and cover a long object that looked like a long gun wrapped up in cloth and it appeared he was showing it to the clerk.”
Williams eventually pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 1 felony, which is a Class 2 felony, and he was sentenced to five years of probation last October.
However, this past week, he was back in custody and in the courtroom.
Judge James Stecker told Williams it was alleged he violated the terms of his probation by not obeying laws, not avoiding contact with persons on probation and parole, not abstaining from controlled substances and/or alcohol, not submitting to random testing and violating the residency requirements.
Williams said he would admit to all the allegations.
Judge Stecker told Williams he was again facing a possible sentence of 1-50 years in prison.
As part of the factual basis, regarding the probation violations, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court that Williams was cited by the sheriff’s department for theft, he failed to appear for that hearing, he was cited for failure to appear, he was in the company of people who had recent convictions, he admitted to alcohol use, he left a sober living house and did not notify probation, “and in order to be present here today, he had to be extradited from Colorado as he fled from Nebraska.”
“I thought I would just come here and plead guilty and do like 2 ½ years,” Williams said to Judge Stecker, in reference to the possibility of a maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison.