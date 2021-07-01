Man with gun in York convenience center gets 1 ½-3 years in prison

YORK – James E. Williams, 47, of York, who was given probation in a case involving his trying to sell a stolen gun in a York convenience center has been sent to prison after he violated the terms of his probation.
This case began early last year, as an officer with the York Police Department was investigating a case of a felon being in possession of a firearm. He was told by a clerk at a York convenience center that a man had come into the store in the early morning hours and was trying to sell her a gun which he had wrapped in clothes and described as a 22 caliber.
The officer located the man and he identified himself as Williams.
In court documents, it says Williams was found to be a convicted felon.
Williams told the officer the gun was owned by his friend and he never had it in his possession, but he admitted to trying to sell it to the clerk at the convenience store.
The friend told police the gun was given to her by her father. The officer said the gun was located in the basement of the residence where Williams had been staying. The gun was found to be a 12 gauge shotgun.
The police officer said he reviewed the surveillance video at the store and he could see, in the video, Williams “lift up clothing and cover a long object that looked like a long gun wrapped up in cloth and it appeared he was showing it to the clerk.”
Williams eventually pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 1 felony, which is a Class 2 felony, and he was sentenced to five years of probation last October.
However, earlier this summer he was back in custody and in the courtroom after he violated numerous terms of that probation.
As part of the factual basis during Williams’ earlier plea, regarding the probation violations, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court that Williams was cited by the sheriff’s department for theft, he failed to appear for that hearing, he was cited for failure to appear, he was in the company of people who had recent convictions, he admitted to alcohol use, he left a sober living house and did not notify probation, “and in order to be present here today, he had to be extradited from Colorado as he fled from Nebraska.”
This week, during Williams’ sentencing proceedings, Lyons told the court he initially asked the court for Williams to be incarcerated. “He was granted probation and I was concerned then that he would not comply. He tried to sell a stolen firearm in a local gas station. Then he absconded. He will not follow the law. We are asking that he be imprisoned, so then he can’t run around our community with a shotgun when he isn’t even supposed to possess one.”
“He was in (treatment/transitional living) and he said it was a drug-infested environment on the weekends when it was not staffed,” York County Public Defender David Michel told the court. “He says that’s why he relapsed. He wants to seek treatment, he is waiting for confirmation of his application. He acknowledges he has made serious mistakes and he wants to follow a straight and narrow path. He also wants to pay the costs for bringing him back from Colorado.”
“I’m sorry and stuff,” Williams said to Judge James Stecker. “I want some treatment and to learn tools to battle my addiction.”
“You have an extensive record,” Judge Stecker told Williams. “That record includes trespassing, possession, numerous convictions in Oklahoma. You are a high risk to reoffend. You were kicked out of the mission. You did not comply with probation. You were cited for theft while you were on probation.”
For Williams’ conviction of the Class 2 felony, he was sentenced to a term of 18 months to three years in prison with credit for 166 days already served.