Man with gun in York convenience center gets 1 ½-3 years in prison

Williams eventually pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 1 felony, which is a Class 2 felony, and he was sentenced to five years of probation last October.

However, earlier this summer he was back in custody and in the courtroom after he violated numerous terms of that probation.

As part of the factual basis during Williams’ earlier plea, regarding the probation violations, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court that Williams was cited by the sheriff’s department for theft, he failed to appear for that hearing, he was cited for failure to appear, he was in the company of people who had recent convictions, he admitted to alcohol use, he left a sober living house and did not notify probation, “and in order to be present here today, he had to be extradited from Colorado as he fled from Nebraska.”

This week, during Williams’ sentencing proceedings, Lyons told the court he initially asked the court for Williams to be incarcerated. “He was granted probation and I was concerned then that he would not comply. He tried to sell a stolen firearm in a local gas station. Then he absconded. He will not follow the law. We are asking that he be imprisoned, so then he can’t run around our community with a shotgun when he isn’t even supposed to possess one.”