Man who tried to impersonate brother sent to jail

YORK – A man who told law enforcement he was his brother when he was caught with marijuana has been sent to jail and given probation.
Corey E. Busch, 30, of Omaha, pleaded guilty in this case of criminal impersonation right before a jury trial was to commence in late March.
This week, he was sentenced in York County District Court.
According to court documents, this case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a vehicle quickly exit the interstate and illegally park in a stall at the nearby rest area.
Upon making contact with the driver, the trooper said he could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The trooper said when he asked for identification, the driver (Busch) said he lost his license while he was in Colorado. The trooper indicated that he asked for the man’s name and date of birth – and Busch said his name was Christopher Busch.
When the trooper ran a license check, he said it indicated that Christopher Busch’s license was suspended and he had a criminal history that included possession of a controlled substance and theft.
Court documents indicate that the trooper asked for the female passenger’s license – she said she didn’t have her license, but provided the name of Mikel Lemon – that license check showed a criminal history for possession of a controlled substance and assault, as well as an active warrant out of Douglas County.
During a search of Busch’s wallet, the trooper said he found several business identification cards with the name of Corey Busch. He asked the driver if his name was actually Corey Busch, rather than Christopher Busch – and the driver admitted it was and he had active warrants out of Lancaster County.
“Busch stated he said his brother’s name on purpose so the trooper would not find out about the warrant,” the affidavit of probable cause says.
During a search of the vehicle, marijuana and prescription pill bottles were found, court documents indicate.
Busch was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with nine months of post-release supervision.
“The defendant rejected a probation offer the morning of the trial so the state will not be recommending probation,” York County Attorney John Lyons told Judge James Stecker this week. “He impersonated his brother in a crime involving possession. To put your brother in peril for your criminal activity is unconscionable. He put his brother’s freedom and liberty at risk. We are asking for incarceration.”
“It’s true, he made a big mistake, which he recognized, in trying to impersonate his brother,” York County Public Defender David Michel said, “but that was recognized before the traffic stop had ended. Yes, his criminal history is fairly significant, but he understands that the continued use of marijuana will only lead him further into problems. He has been recommended for outpatient treatment. Probation said he has no motivation to address his criminal issues, I feel that is an exaggeration. We are asking for probation.”
“I know my actions are wrong,” Busch said this week during his sentencing proceedings. “I never thought about the implications to my brother, but when the officer asked, I owned up. Over the last year, I have had time to think and I feel like smoking weed has kind of been my downfall.”
“You have had multiple charges and convictions regarding marijuana,” Judge James Stecker said to Busch. “You have a problem with marijuana. Now, the amount of marijuana you were found with was relatively small – but the moment you lied to that officer you made a minor offense a big deal. You tried to get your brother in trouble for it, which is reprehensible.”
Judge Stecker sentenced Busch to three years of tradition probation to include 90 days in jail. He was ordered to serve 15 days immediately, with credit for one day already served. The remaining days in jail are scheduled for future dates and can be waived if Busch is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.