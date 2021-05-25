Man who tried to impersonate brother sent to jail

During a search of Busch’s wallet, the trooper said he found several business identification cards with the name of Corey Busch. He asked the driver if his name was actually Corey Busch, rather than Christopher Busch – and the driver admitted it was and he had active warrants out of Lancaster County.

“Busch stated he said his brother’s name on purpose so the trooper would not find out about the warrant,” the affidavit of probable cause says.

During a search of the vehicle, marijuana and prescription pill bottles were found, court documents indicate.

Busch was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with nine months of post-release supervision.

“The defendant rejected a probation offer the morning of the trial so the state will not be recommending probation,” York County Attorney John Lyons told Judge James Stecker this week. “He impersonated his brother in a crime involving possession. To put your brother in peril for your criminal activity is unconscionable. He put his brother’s freedom and liberty at risk. We are asking for incarceration.”