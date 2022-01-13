Man who took patrol on pursuit to Henderson pleads not guilty

YORK – Jordan Johnson Peterson, 37, of Rifle, Colo., is accused of running from a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol just east of Henderson, while being in possession of methamphetamine and a concealed knife.

Peterson is charged with three felonies, which include possession of a deadly weapon while in the commission of a felony, a Class 3 felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; obstruction of a peace officer, a misdemeanor; and failure to comply with a lawful order, a misdemeanor.

This week, he pleaded not guilty to all charges, during arraignment proceedings before Judge James Stecker, in York County District Court.

According to court documents, the trooper allegedly saw Peterson speeding on Interstate 80 during very early morning hours. A traffic stop was initiated about a mile east of Henderson.

During that traffic stop, according to court documents, the trooper said he could smell burned marijuana and Peterson indicated he hadn’t smoke marijuana since the morning before.

