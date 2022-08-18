Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison

YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison.

Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court.

This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department. This was a case involving the theft of a lot of irrigation pipe and trailers from a York County ag producer.

At the time Sardeson was charged, York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained the theft involved 120 sections of aluminum irrigation pipe and two pipe trailers, which had been taken from fields. The value of the stolen property was estimated at $7,000. The sheriff’s department also investigated a situation in which $10,000 worth of tools had been taken from a rural construction site, which they thought was related to this case.

At the same time, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a citizen there who gave them information about the crimes and the name of a suspect – Sardeson. Lancaster County law enforcement officials got a court order and were able to put a tracking device on his vehicle. In doing so, they tracked him to the locations of those two large-scale rural thefts in York County. They also tracked his movements to a salvage business in Iowa where he was recorded, on video, selling off all the stolen property.

At the time Sardeson was charged, he was already serving a 44-month sentence for two convictions of theft in Lancaster County.

He also has a long criminal history, which Sheriff Vrbka spoke of. Sardeson, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, has served prison terms for the following convictions: second degree forgery, Lancaster County; theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear and first degree assault, Lancaster County; three convictions of theft by receiving stolen property, Buffalo County; burglary and attempted theft by receiving stolen property, Kearney County; theft by unlawful taking, Hall County; two convictions of theft by unlawful taking and theft by receiving stolen property, Dawson County; theft by unlawful taking, Lancaster County; burglary, habitual criminal, theft by receiving stolen property and accessory to a felony, Lancaster County; and possession of methamphetamine and two convictions of burglary, Dawson County.

Initially he was charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony. That was amended to attempt of a Class 2A felony, which is a Class 3A felony and he pleaded no contest.

He was sentenced this week to a term of 30 months of incarceration with 18 months of post-release supervision.