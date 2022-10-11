Man who set himself on fire in bus sentenced

YORK – A man who set himself and a bathroom on fire, inside a traveling bus on Interstate 80 in York County, has been sentenced to traditional probation.

He earlier pleaded guilty to arson, drug possession and criminal mischief resulting in more than $5,000 in damages.

Aaron Ray, 34, of Brunswick, Georgia, appeared this past week in York County District Court.

This case began in late February when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department received a call for service on the interstate, at mile marker 358 (two miles west of the Waco exit) regarding a fire on a transport bus.

According to court documents, when the deputy arrived, all the passengers on the bus had already been evacuated and were standing in the ditch. The driver immediately pointed to Ray as the person that started the fire in the bus.

“As I approached Mr. Ray, the passengers of the bus all started screaming that he was trying to kill everyone on the bus,” the deputy says in the affidavit he filed with the court. “Given these reasons, I placed Mr. Ray in handcuffs and told him he was being detained until the investigation could be completed. I noticed Mr. Ray had minor burns on his arms from the fire.”

The deputy called for an ambulance so Mr. Ray could be examined.

“Mr. Ray kept stating he did in fact start the fire but believed that people were trying to hurt him, so he was trying to defend himself,” the deputy’s report says.

Another deputy arrived on scene and during a search of Ray’s person, deputies found five used syringes, two plastic bags containing methamphetamine and a lighter.

Meanwhile, a passenger on the bus had used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire in the bathroom on the bus. The bathroom was filled with smoke and still smoldering. A few passengers told the deputies Ray had been in the bathroom of the bus for almost 30 minutes when they observed smoke coming from the bathroom. They said he “came out of the bathroom on fire and the bathroom was engulfed in flames.”

The affidavit also says Ray told deputies he was paranoid from the drugs he had taken earlier and he said he started his clothes and some tissues on fire, in the bathroom. He also said he was injecting the meth into his body with syringes.

Ray was transported to York General Hospital for medical clearance before he was taken to the York County Jail.

Initially, he pleaded not guilty to three counts of terroristic threats, all Class 3A felonies; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; third degree arson with a value of more than $1,500, a Class 4 felony; and criminal mischief with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 4 felony.

Later he pleaded guilty to possession, arson and criminal mischief. In return, the three counts of terroristic threats were dismissed.

His cumulative sentence is three years of supervision under probation.