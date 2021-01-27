Man who hid substance in personal private area gets probation

YORK – A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to probation after being caught in possession of methamphetamine, as well as being found to have hidden marijuana on his person in a personal private area.
Oliver Fox of Chadron was sentenced in York County Court.
Initially, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; possession of paraphernalia, an infraction; possession of marijuana, an infraction; and minor in possession, a misdemeanor.
Those charges were amended to one count of attempt of a Class 4 felony. Fox pleaded no contest to that remaining amended charge.
According to court documents, Fox was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation at the intersection of County Road H and County Road 11.
The deputy said she could smell marijuana in the vehicle.
A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the deputies finding a bag with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine; two alcoholic shooters; a “one hitter” and a “one hitter” joint; and a scale with residue inside a protective cover in the driver’s side door.
Fox was taken to the county jail where there was a search of his person. During that search, it was revealed that there was a small Ziploc bag with marijuana hidden in a personal private area on Fox’s body.
The bag containing the methamphetamine residue (taken from the vehicle) was logged into evidence and the remaining seized contraband (including what was hidden on Fox’s body) was photographed and destroyed.
Fox was sentenced to two 30-day stints in jail, scheduled for the future which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.
His probation time period is 12 months.