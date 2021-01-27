Man who hid substance in personal private area gets probation

YORK – A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to probation after being caught in possession of methamphetamine, as well as being found to have hidden marijuana on his person in a personal private area.

Oliver Fox of Chadron was sentenced in York County Court.

Initially, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; possession of paraphernalia, an infraction; possession of marijuana, an infraction; and minor in possession, a misdemeanor.

Those charges were amended to one count of attempt of a Class 4 felony. Fox pleaded no contest to that remaining amended charge.

According to court documents, Fox was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation at the intersection of County Road H and County Road 11.

The deputy said she could smell marijuana in the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the deputies finding a bag with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine; two alcoholic shooters; a “one hitter” and a “one hitter” joint; and a scale with residue inside a protective cover in the driver’s side door.