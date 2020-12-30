Man who fled from police pleads not guilty to multiple felonies

YORK – Timothy M. Coury, 41, of Hollywood, Calif., entered five pleas of not guilty this past week as he was arraigned on multiple counts in York County District Court, related to theft, drugs, flight to avoid arrest and obstruction.

His arraignment was held before District Judge James Stecker.

According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, the case began when the York Police Department was dispatched to a York business upon the report that a man was asking customers where he could buy drugs. He was then reported to be traveling southbound on Lincoln Avenue in a Toyota Tacoma with California license plates.

The police officer says in the document he filed with the court that he saw the vehicle in a parking stall in front of another business in York. He said he exited his patrol vehicle and approached the vehicle. He said the driver began to slowly pull away and “when I knocked on the side of the vehicle to gain his attention, he began to leave the parking lot.”

The officer said the driver then turned southbound on South Lincoln Avenue, at a high rate of speed, running a stop sign. The police officer said he attempted to catch up with him, and that the driver (later identified as Coury) was traveling at a much higher rate of speed than the posted speed limit.