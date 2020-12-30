Man who fled from police pleads not guilty to multiple felonies

YORK – Timothy M. Coury, 41, of Hollywood, Calif., entered five pleas of not guilty this past week as he was arraigned on multiple counts in York County District Court, related to theft, drugs, flight to avoid arrest and obstruction.
His arraignment was held before District Judge James Stecker.
According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, the case began when the York Police Department was dispatched to a York business upon the report that a man was asking customers where he could buy drugs. He was then reported to be traveling southbound on Lincoln Avenue in a Toyota Tacoma with California license plates.
The police officer says in the document he filed with the court that he saw the vehicle in a parking stall in front of another business in York. He said he exited his patrol vehicle and approached the vehicle. He said the driver began to slowly pull away and “when I knocked on the side of the vehicle to gain his attention, he began to leave the parking lot.”
The officer said the driver then turned southbound on South Lincoln Avenue, at a high rate of speed, running a stop sign. The police officer said he attempted to catch up with him, and that the driver (later identified as Coury) was traveling at a much higher rate of speed than the posted speed limit.
When the vehicle came to Highway 81, he turned right to proceed northbound, the officer said. The police officer had initiated the emergency lights on the vehicle and a pursuit began. The pursuit, according to court documents, reached speeds of 110 mph.
The pursuit continued north until Coury made an abrupt U-turn, crossing over the west shoulder onto a relief ramp commonly used of oversized trailers (north of York). He then proceeded back, southbound, on Highway 81. At that point, the officer was instructed to discontinue to the pursuit, which he did.
Later, the police department discovered Coury’s vehicle parked outside a hotel in York, unoccupied. They inquired of staff and were told that Coury had rented a room the day before and had asked for another overnight stay. They knocked on the door multiple times, with no response, and identified themselves, but there was still no response.
A search warrant was later executed and Coury “was located on the bed face down.” The officers said they found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in his right hand. They said Coury was unresponsive and he was transported to the hospital for medical care. He was later discharged and taken to the York County Jail.
Coury has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; willful reckless driving, first offense, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and obstruction of a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
A jury trial has been set for late April.