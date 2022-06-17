Man wanted in Seward County, last seen at Utica

SEWARD COUNTY – Law enforcement officials are looking for a man who ran from officers in Utica on Wednesday, June 15.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, Jason F. Fox, 48, “is wanted by the sheriff’s office on a felony warrant for terroristic threats, third degree assault and obstructing a police officer after fleeing from deputies. They attempted to contact Fox regarding a previous incident. During the contact, Fox became very agitated and fled from deputies. Multiple units were called to the scene to assist but were unable to locate Fox.”

They say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The last known location for Fox was in the area of Eighth and D Street in Utica.

They are asking that if anyone knows where he is, they use caution and call 402-643-4578 or their local law enforcement. Law enforcement authorities ask that the public not attempt to apprehend him, but rather call law enforcement.

Fox is a white man with several tattoos on both forearms.