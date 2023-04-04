The sheriff’s department says the driver claimed to have no photo identification and provided a false name and date of birth to the deputy. “A check of the vehicle registration indicated the owner was wanted for murder in the first degree in the state of Pennsylvania,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release. “Through the continuing investigation, the operator of the vehicle was determined to be Darrell D. Harrison, Jr., 27, of Youngstown, Ohio. Harrison was wanted for (allegedly) killing a 21-year-old male in the early hours of Saturday, April 1, in the city of Farrell, Pennsylvania.”