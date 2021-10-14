Man wanted for attempted first degree murder arrested at York interchange

“The driver, who initially identified himself as Devonne Manson using what the deputy believed to be a fake California driver’s license, was asked to accompany the deputy in his patrol car while he was issued a warning for the traffic infraction,” Sergeant Hildebrand explained. “Throughout the contact, the deputy became suspicious that the driver was not who he said he was. Manson was confronted about his license being false to which Manson then identified himself as Mario Washington out of Illinois and told the deputy he was wanted by police in Illinois. Washington was found to be wanted for first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and had been on the run for approximately three months. The deputy confirmed Washington’s warrant and Washington was arrested for the outstanding warrant and is being held at the York County Jail pending extradition to Illinois to face charges.”