top story
COURT

Man to be sentenced in case involving a large amount of meth

York County Courthouse 2

YORK – A change of plea hearing has been held for a 47-year-old North Platte man who deputies say was in possession of a very large amount of methamphetamine at the time of a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.

The case began when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on the interstate and Bernie Smith was the driver.

One of the county’s drug dogs was deployed outside the vehicle, which alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of his person resulted in the discovering of a container with marijuana inside.

A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding a bag containing methamphetamine which weighed 29.2 grams. The bag was found in the center arm rest storage compartment of the vehicle. Another bag was found in a storage tray on the floorboard, which contained .4 grams of methamphetamine. A glass pipe with methamphetamine residue was found between the front passenger seat and the center arm rest area.

He was charged with possession of 28-140 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1C felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction, and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Smith pleaded not guilty to the charges and a jury trial was scheduled.

But then this past week, Smith pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

Sentencing has been set for Dec. 12.

