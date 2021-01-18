 Skip to main content
Man to be re-sentenced in drug case
YORK – James N. Noble, 49, of Grand Island will be re-sentenced in a case involving drug possession and selling in York County.

This past week, he admitted to violating terms of his probation and Judge James Stecker thereby revoked his probation.

A hearing regarding the potential of probation revocation was scheduled for last month, but Noble didn’t appear and an arrest warrant was issued.

Now that he has given his admission, sentencing has been scheduled for early March.

This case began (according to court documents and factual basis proceedings earlier provided by Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis) a confidential informant arranged a drug buy in York and two separate transactions were witnessed by investigators.

The transactions took place in a trailer park in York after Noble went to a known drug house to purchase marijuana.

Officers recorded, listened to and watched the transactions take place and then seized the marijuana following the buys.

When the sentencing proceedings are held, Noble will be facing a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

