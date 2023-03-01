YORK – A Kansas man, lost on Christmas Eve and found stuck in a snow drift, has been arraigned on a charge of third offense driving under the influence.

Ethan Kratzer, 31, appeared in York County District Court this week to plead not guilty.

According to court documents, it was 4:48 a.m., when it was reported by a woman that Kratzer, her son, “was intoxicated and did not know where he was. She stated he was driving a bluish-colored Toyota compact car and was possibly in the area of Road 21 and Road W.” The woman reported that his vehicle was stuck in the snow.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department went to the area she indicated and found a blue Toyota stuck in a snow drift on Road 21, just west of Road W. It was noted that the vehicle was stuck in a very large snow drift, which covered the roadway and made it impassable.

They made contact with the driver who was identified by his Oklahoma driver’s license.

Kratzer was in the driver’s seat, with the key in the ignition and the engine running, the deputies say in the affidavit. They said there were numerous beef cans scattered across the front passenger floorboard.

Deputies said they could smell an “overwhelming odor of alcohol” coming from his person and the affidavit says he had bloodshot and watery eyes. Court documents indicate a preliminary breath test indicated a breath alcohol content of above .08 and he was arrested.

After he was taken to the jail, it was determined his alcohol content was .254, more than three times the legal amount.

A review of his prior record shows a DUI conviction in York County and a DUI conviction in Cloud County, Kansas.

A jury trial has been set for late June, in the York County District Court.