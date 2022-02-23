Man sets himself on fire in tour bus, in York County

YORK – A man on a tour bus, which was traveling through York County on Interstate 80, set himself on fire inside the bus bathroom, prompting an evacuation of the vehicle and response from York Fire and York County Sheriff’s Department.

According to York County Sheriff Investigator Alex Hildebrand, it was approximately 4 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 19, when the sheriff’s department and the fire department were dispatched to milemarker 358 (two miles west of the Waco exit) for a tour bus that was reportedly on fire.

“Upon arrival, deputies observed the Burlington Trailways bus to be parked on the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes,” Hildebrand said. “It appeared as though the bus had been evacuated. There was no smoke or flames visible to the deputies upon arrival. They were advised that an individual started a fire in the bathroom on the bus.

“The deputies entered the bus and observed a fire that was contained in the bathroom,” Hildebrand said. “The deputies used fire extinguishers to put out the fire. The individual who started the fire was identified by the deputies as Aaron S. Ray, 33, of Brunswick, Georgia. Deputies believe he was utilizing smoking materials when his clothes and other items in the bathroom caught fire.”

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka indicated the smoking materials were related to the use of a controlled substance. The type of controlled substance was not disclosed at this time.

Hildebrand said Ray suffered numerous burns throughout his body. He was transported to York General Hospital where he was treated for the injuries. He was subsequently arrested for third degree arson and possession of a controlled substance. At that point, he was lodged at the York County Jail.

The damage to the bus was estimated to be more than $1,500.

Sheriff Vrbka said there were approximately 45 other passengers on that bus – fortunately, none of them or the driver were injured.

