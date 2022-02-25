Man sentenced to probation for illegal weapons and fighting deputies at Henderson

YORK – Matthew Hopkins, 39, of Lincoln has been sentenced to probation in a case involving illegal weapon possession, tampering with evidence, possessing drugs and fighting with York County Sheriff’s deputies at the Henderson Fuel Mart.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy saw Hopkins’ vehicle with expired registration tabs and the driver failed to signal, so a traffic stop was initiated outside the convenience store.

Meanwhile, a county drug dog alerted to the presence of controlled substances.

They informed Hopkins that because of the dog alerting, they would be conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle and they attempted to place him in handcuffs, during which he pulled away and sat in the front passenger seat of his vehicle. “As he resisted efforts (of deputies) to place him in handcuffs, he continually reached behind the front passenger seat to a bag behind the seat. Matthew also locked the back passenger side door as I attempted to open it. I drew my service weapon and pointed at Matthew as I could not see his right hand or what he was reaching into the bag for. Matthew was ordered repeatedly to get out of the vehicle and to show us his hands or some variation of those commands,” the deputy’s affidavit says.

“He continually resisted efforts for us to take him into custody. Matthew disobeyed numerous verbal commands to exit the vehicle, show us his hands to stop reaching behind the seat. On two occasions, Matthew grabbed my Taser and swatted it away along as I attempted to deploy it. Matthew continued to reach in the back seat of the vehicle and fearing he would produce a weapon, I climbed on top of him in the interior of the vehicle. I tried to grab the bag Matthew was reaching into, but he pulled it away from me several times. I ultimately was able to get the bag away from Matthew.”

The deputy’s affidavit says Hopkins continued to resist being put into handcuffs after he was removed from the vehicle and began reaching into his front right shorts pocket. He threw something with his right hand and deputies heard the sound of something breaking. At that time, a deputy announced he was going to deploy his Taser and this dropped Hopkins to the ground. He was then arrested.

During the alteration, the two deputies sustained multiple minor cuts and scratches. Also during the altercation, the deputy’s body camera was knocked off his ballistic vest and was damaged.

Due to the altercation and Taser deployment, they called for Henderson Fire and Rescue to examine Hopkins. As they examined him, the deputies found different pieces of a broken glass pipe where Hopkins had thrown an object. Some of the shards of glass contained a white residue, court documents say, which tested positive as methamphetamine.

During a search of the vehicle, they found a bag containing a white crystal-like substance, which tested positive as methamphetamine, and a digital scale with meth on it. A knife was located near the driver seat with a blade longer than three inches long.

After being examined by first responders, Hopkins was transported to the York County Jail.

It was later discovered that the vehicle was stolen.

A review of Hopkins’ criminal history showed he is a convicted felon with an extensive record including convictions for crimes against children, stalking, possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence. He was also out on bond for a case in Lancaster County where he was charged with assault by strangulation, terroristic threats and obstructing a peace officer.

Hopkins was initially charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony (which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison); two counts of assault of an officer, both Class 3A felonies (which carry a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison); possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class 4 felony (which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison).

As part of the plea agreement, he pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony; guilty to assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; and guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

For the remaining counts, he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation.