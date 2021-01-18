Man sentenced to probation for cocaine possession

YORK – Nicholas C. Kinman, 26, of Peoria, Ill., has been sentenced to three years of traditional probation for possession of cocaine.

He was sentenced this past week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

Kinman was driving on Interstate 80, in York County, when he was stopped by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper because the license plates on the vehicle had expired.

According to court documents, upon having contact Kinman, the trooper could immediately smell marijuana.

The trooper’s report states that Kinman told him the vehicle was a rental and that his mother had rented the vehicle. The trooper said in his report that Kinman’s hands were “rapidly shaking” while he was handing over the vehicle information. Kinman also told the trooper that his license was expired.

Kinman joined the officer in the patrol car, at which point he told the trooper that he was on his way to Colorado for court.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, troopers found a bag containing cocaine and marijuana.