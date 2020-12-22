Man sentenced to prison for flight and obstruction conviction

The deputy found that the registration did not match the license plates, either.

The female passenger, according to the deputy, also indicated she could not produce her identification and was not readily responding to questions from the deputy.

At that point, the deputy said he asked Smith to come to his cruiser, to which Smith agreed at first. But instead, Smith suddenly took off “at a high rate of speed” and a pursuit was initiated.

The deputy said Smith traveled south, out of Waco, and turned west on Road 14. At that point, he went off the road and began to go through a field. The pickup eventually stopped just off Road 13.

According to the report, at that point, another deputy was on the scene. The two deputies approached the pickup and found the vehicle to be empty.

The deputies saw a nearby culvert – and Smith, along with his passenger, was found hiding inside. Both were arrested.

The pickup was discovered to have been stolen in Grand Island and the license plates had been stolen in Seward County. The deputies also said they found a BB gun in the pickup that looked very much like a real pistol.