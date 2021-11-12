Man sentenced to jail after being caught with multiple forms of THC

YORK – Bryan Glover, 50, of Des Moines, Iowa, has been sent to jail for possessing multiple forms of THC in York County.
Earlier, he entered a no contest plea in the case that began with counts of possession of a controlled substance, having no drug tax stamp and possession of more than an ounce but less than a pound of marijuana.
Due to a plea agreement, the case was reduced to one count of having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty in the middle of the night on Interstate 80 when he saw a speeding vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated.
According to court documents, Glover was the driver.
While the deputy was writing a ticket, he was informed that Glover had drug charges against him.
It is alleged the passenger admitted there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle consented to a search – during that search, deputies found marijuana, concentrated THC oil, concentrated THC gummies and concentrated THC wax, over 300 grams of concentrated THC.
This week, Glover’s attorney, Jon Thomas, asked for his client to get probation, while acknowledging Glover had a probation order revoked back in 1992.
Judge James Stecker read Glover’s criminal history, which included a theft, two possessions of drug paraphernalia, another theft and possession of a controlled substance.
At that point in the proceedings, Stecker ordered Glover to undergo a chemical test, which was administered by the sheriff’s department, and Glover tested negative.
Judge Stecker sentenced Glover to three years of traditional probation to include 90 days in jail with 30 days to be served immediately. The remaining 60 days were set into the future, which can be waived if Glover is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.