LINCOLN – A man who fled from law enforcement authorities in York County has been sentenced to federal prison.

United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment following his convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After he completes his prison sentence, Goodsell will also serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On August 2, 2020, Goodsell was on a motorcycle when he fled from Nebraska State Patrolmen at high speeds throughout York and Hamilton counties. He crashed in a ditch in Hamilton County and was arrested. He was wearing a backpack which was searched. Investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags, marijuana, hash oil, a scale, baggies and several items of drug paraphernalia. A forensic scientist at the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab confirmed the presence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Trident Task Force which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.