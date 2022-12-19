Man sentenced to federal prison after Hamilton County arrest

HAMILTON COUNTY -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Jared B. Cain, 41, of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Cain to 132 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. After serving his sentence, Cain will be placed on supervised release for five years. There is no parole in the federal system.

On November 11, 2021, a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 in Hamilton County stopped a black sedan for traffic violations. Cain was the passenger and had rented the vehicle. Cain consented to a search of the vehicle and about 33 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was found in a duffle bag in the trunk. The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the lab and the lab determined that there was a total of about 14,713 grams of methamphetamine mixture in the packages. Some of the packages were tested for purity and they were found to contain at least 4.7 kilograms of actual methamphetamine.