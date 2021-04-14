 Skip to main content
Man sentenced for stealing from elderly mother in Fillmore County
Man sentenced for stealing from elderly mother in Fillmore County

Fillmore County Courthouse stock

Fillmore County Courthouse

 YNT / Eric J Eckert

GENEVA -- Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced this week that a North Platte man was sentenced to the Nebraska Department of Corrections after pleading no contest to stealing more than $10,000 from his mother. Billy Phillips, 50, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after appearing before Judge Vicki Johnson in Fillmore County District Court and was immediately taken into custody.

Phillips acted as the power of attorney for his mother while she resided in a nursing facility in Fillmore County. Over the past five years, he withdrew money from his mother’s checking account and also cashed her annuity checks, converting $10,495.30 of his mother’s money for his own use.

His mother died in February 2021.

The theft case was investigated and prosecuted by the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

