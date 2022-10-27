Man sentenced for running from officer with loaded handgun

YORK – Keith Devito, 55, of Apache Junction, Arizona, has been sentenced to probation in a case where he fled from law enforcement on Interstate 80 while in the possession of illegal firearms, including a loaded handgun in his belt.

Devito was sentenced this week in York County District Court, after an earlier plea agreement was reached with the prosecution.

The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was informed about a careless driver on Interstate 80. The driver was said to be well in excess of the posted speed limit and it was crossing onto the shoulder consistently.

The deputy saw the speeding vehicle and attempted to catch up to it. In court documents, the deputy says the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed while rapidly changing lanes and driving on the shoulder.

When the driver – Devito – failed to slow or stop after the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, a pursuit began.

The deputy said the vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 mph, passing other motorists on the shoulder. Tire deflation devices were deployed on three separate occasions by law enforcement officers which led to three of the four vehicle tires being deflated. Even with three of the four tires destroyed, the vehicle continued to drive on the rims. Ultimately the vehicle came to a stop in Lancaster County.

When the vehicle was stopped, Devito (according to court documents) failed to obey numerous commands to exit the vehicle at which time troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol deployed chemical munitions into the vehicle. The driver would still not exit so he was extracted by several officers. During that extraction, a firearm in a holster having from his belt was seen.

That firearm, which was a 9 mm handgun, had a fully-loaded magazine inserted and a bullet in the chamber. The gun was secured.

It was also found he had a fixed blade knife in a sheath on his belt as well. The blade on the knife measured approximately 3 ½ inches long.

Officers said Devito smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot/watery eyes, and there were several alcohol containers in the passenger area.

Deputies said while he was being transported to jail, he made comments about how he “should have pulled his gun so law enforcement would have shot him.”

A review of Devito’s criminal history showed three pending DUI cases in Arizona – one from July and two from September – as well as pending charges of aggravated assault/deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a minor, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on an officer. He also has a criminal history in the state of Pennsylvania for forgery-related charges.

In York County, he was initially charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony; possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony; and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; and several misdemeanors – willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer and driving under the influence. As part of an agreement, he pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm while committing a felony, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon.

This week, he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation and was fined $500. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail, but he was also given credit for 90 days already served. His driver’s license was revoked for one year.