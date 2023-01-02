Man sentenced for meth possession

YORK – Christopher M. Gray, 43, of Madelia, Minnesota, has been sentenced for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular patrol when he saw a motorcyclist proceeding east and the driver was not wearing a helmet.

A traffic stop was initiated and court documents indicate Gray said he didn’t know helmets were required by Nebraska law.

He also told the trooper he didn’t have his registration and he didn’t have any insurance on the motorcycle.

He did give the trooper an Adult Interstate Compact Travel Permit for Nebraska Probation and said he had just met with his probation officer in York. He said he was on probation for possession of a controlled substance.

The trooper was informed that Gray had just thrown a pipe into the ditch – which was found in the mowed grass. The pipe had white residue inside it, which tested positive as methamphetamine.

This week, in York County District Court, Judge James Stecker sentenced Gray to three years of traditional probation. He was also sentenced 86 future days in the York County Jail, which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.