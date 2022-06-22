Man sentenced for meth possession after traffic stop in Waco

YORK – Justin White, 39, of Lincoln, has been sentenced in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.

He was charged in York County after a traffic stop at the intersection of Road S and Road 10, north of the Waco Fuel Mart.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in the middle of the night when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated.

White was the driver. The deputy indicates he saw a passenger with an open alcohol container and he had White exit the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the deputy finding two glass pipes with a white residue that field tested positive as methamphetamine. He also found a marijuana joint in the cup holder.

The affidavit says White admitted to a deputy that the glass methamphetamine pipes belonged to him and he “is a methamphetamine addict.”

This past week, in York County District Court, he was sentenced to a term of three years of traditional probation to include three 25-day stints in York County Jail. However, those jail terms are in the future and can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.