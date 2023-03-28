YORK – Mark Madarang, 28, of Porterville, California, was sentenced this week in a case involving the delivery of drugs and hauling 50 pounds of marijuana into York County.

He was a passenger in a vehicle in which 50 one-pound bags of pot were found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A York County drug dog was deployed at the scene because neither the driver nor the occupants could tell deputies where they had been or where they were going, besides other suspicious comments and behavior.

The drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was conducted.

The driver and another passenger indicated the marijuana belonged to Madarang and he was paying them to get him and the marijuana to Illinois where he planned to sell it. It was established that Madarang was the main individual involved in the distribution of marijuana from California to Illinois.

Initially, Madarang was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. The charges were amended to just one count of attempted possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 1 misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement.

This week, in York County District Court, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for seven days of credit for time already served. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution/fine.