YORK – Michael D. Smith, Jr., 32, of Massachusetts, has been sent to York County Jail after being convicted of attempted possession of heroin.

He was sentenced in York County District Court this past week.

The case began when an officer with the York Police Department was dispatched, in the middle of the night, to a convenience store in York on the report of a man acting strange and appearing to be intoxicated. When the officer spoke with the man, who was identified as Smith, it was learned he had a warrant out of Ohio.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found plastic bags containing heroin and another with cocaine inside. They also found soda cans and used syringes with burn marks and residue, as well as several packages of Narcan which is used in case of an opioid overdose.

The initial charge of possession of a controlled substance was later amended to attempted possession, as part of a plea agreement.

This week, he was sentenced to six months in jail with credit for eight days already served.