Man sent to prison for hauling 201 pounds of pot

YORK – Shawn L. Fox, 41, of Beauford, S.C., has been sentenced to prison for hauling 201 pounds of high grade marijuana through York County and being discovered with it during a traffic stop.
Fox was sentenced to a term of 18 months to 36 months in prison, with credit for seven days already served.
He earlier pleaded guilty to the charge – in return, a second charge regarding no drug tax stamp was dismissed.
According to court documents, Nebraska State Patrol troopers were conducting a ruse check point at the Bradshaw exit along Interstate 80 when they saw Fox’s Nevada-licensed mini-van leave the interstate and travel eastbound on Road 9. A trooper followed and Fox pulled over before any emergency lights were activated.
Troopers noted in the court documents that Fox had a South Carolina driver’s license.
According to court documents, Fox told troopers he was lost and needed directions. The troopers found that odd because when he went past them at the exit ramp he didn’t stop and ask for directions.
They also noted that Fox was “shaking, sweating and acting very nervous,” while also providing information that had not yet been asked for.
When Fox was asked for consent to search the vehicle, he denied the request. A canine unit was dispatched to the scene and a drug dog alerted to the presence of illegal substances in the vehicle.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, troopers said they found six large duffel bags containing bags of marijuana that had been heat-sealed. They said further the total weight came to 201.9 pounds.
Fox was facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
