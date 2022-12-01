 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURT

Man sent to prison for hauling 193 pounds of marijuana in York County

  • Updated
York County Courthouse 2

YORK – Zachary Moore, 33, of Hixson, Tennessee, has been sent to prison for drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department stopped Moore on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation.

During that stop, according to court documents, the deputy said Moore was extremely nervous, displaying an argumentative attitude and trembling. The deputy also noted the U-Haul he was driving was a third party rental, he had illogical travel plans and there were other signs typical of illegal activity.

A canine from the Seward County Sheriff’s Department alerted to the presence of drugs and a search was conducted.

During that search, deputies found 193.4 pounds of marijuana inside the U-Haul.

Initially, Moore was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, but that charge was later dismissed.

Later, he pleaded no contest to possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony, and having no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony.

This week, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 123 days already served. He was also ordered to 18 months of post-release supervision and he must pay $2,500 in restitution/fine.

