Man sent to prison for 1,420 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Christopher Graves, 44, with addresses in Arizona and Oregon, was sentenced to prison in York County where he was caught with 1,420 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

He was sentenced in York County District Court this week by Judge James Stecker.

The case began when a deputy with the sheriff’s department stopped a 2020 Mercedes Sprinter van on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation.

The deputy could smell the strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the van.

Graves said he was transporting a large quantity of hemp. The deputy, upon looking at the marijuana and seeing Graves’ alleged paperwork, didn’t believe Graves’ claim and knew it was a very large amount of marijuana.

It was tested and found to be high grade marijuana – weighing 1,420 pounds.

He was initially charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison; and having no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Those were amended to two counts and he was sentenced to 18 months prison to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision.