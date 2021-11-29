Man sent to prison after being caught with deadly weapon as prohibited person

YORK – Brian Wagner, 43, of Hamlet and Lincoln, has been sentenced to prison in a York County case involving third offense driving under revocation and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

He has been charged with driving under revocation while revoked from a DUI, third offense, a Class 2A felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; theft by receiving stolen property with a value of less than $500, a Class 2 misdemeanor; and fictitious plates, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

In the end, his amended charges were attempt of a Class 2A felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty when during the night he saw a black pickup proceeding down Interstate 80. A records check of the license plate indicated that the plate was actually registered to a white pickup, not a black one, so a traffic stop was initiated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}