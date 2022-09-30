Man re-sentenced to jail after 2019 case of breaking into sleeping couple’s house

YORK – In 2019, Jay Monson, now 32 years of age, of Lincoln, was sentenced in a case where he broke into a York residence while the couple living there was asleep. This week, he was re-sentenced in York County District Court, to jail, because he was not in compliance with the terms of his post-release supervision.

According to court records, the case began when the York Police Department was contacted by the couple, as they said they discovered someone had broken in during the night and stole a wallet and checkbook off their kitchen counter. The wallet contained debit and credit cards.

They said the door was locked when they went to bed.

Upon further investigation, paint damage was found by a door to the house (indicating forced entry) and it was discovered other things were missing, including tools and a grill cleaning kit.

The investigating officer, according to his affidavit submitted to the county court, said financial transaction cards were used several times shortly after the burglary occurred, including at a York car wash. One vehicle was in the car wash during the middle of the night – when the card was used there – and it could be seen on surveillance. Upon reviewing that recording, it was established that the driver appeared to be Monson, who had earlier been named as a possible suspect.

There was also additional evidence leading police to Monson, when he tried to withdraw $800 from the couple’s bank account at an ATM in York.

This week, because of his non-compliance, his post-release supervision was revoked and he was sentenced to six months in the York County Jail.