YORK – Jordan Holbrook, 23, of Lincoln has been re-sentenced to probation and jail in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.

The case first began when Holbrook was stopped by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department for speeding on Interstate 80. The deputy’s canine alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding two bags containing methamphetamine which weighed 1.4 grams, as well as a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

When Holbrook was first sentenced, he tested positive for amphetamine and THC and the judge expressed concern about Holbrook’s ability to not reoffend. However, he was allowed an opportunity on probation because of his lack of a prior record.

Holbrook was sentenced to a term of three years of traditional probation to include 28 days in the York County Jail to begin immediately. He was also sentenced to a term of 84 days in jail to be served in the future, which could be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.

Holbrook, however, violated the terms of his probation and was back in York County District Court this past week for re-sentencing. He was sentenced to an additional year on probation. He also must report to jail every Friday at 5 p.m., starting March 31, until he has served 30 days in jail, in 48-hour increments.