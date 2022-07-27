Man pleads not guilty to meth possession in York County

YORK – Christopher M. Gray, 43, of Madelia, Minnesota, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in York County.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge during arraignment proceedings this past week in York County District Court.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular patrol when he saw a motorcyclist proceeding east and the driver was not wearing a helmet.

A traffic stop was initiated and court documents indicate Gray said he didn’t know that was the law in Nebraska. He also told the trooper he didn’t have his registration and he didn’t have any insurance on the motorcycle. He did give him an Adult Interstate Compact Travel Permit for Nebraska Probation and said he had just met with his probation officer in York. He said he was on probation for possession of a controlled substance.

The trooper was informed that Gray had just thrown a pipe into the ditch – which was found in the mowed grass. The pipe had white residue inside it, which tested positive as methamphetamine.

Now that his arraignment has been held, a jury trial has been set for mid-autumn, 2022.