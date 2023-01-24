Man pleads not guilty to having 387 pounds of pot

YORK – Jimma Thomas Tot, 41, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, pleaded not guilty this week in York County District Court in a case where he was allegedly caught with 387 pounds of marijuana in York County.

His arraignment was held before Judge James Stecker.

The case began when a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saw a speeding van on Interstate 80. Court documents indicate the driver also committed several traffic violations and a stop was initiated.

According to the affidavit filed with the court, the trooper could see several large boxes in the rear cargo area of the van and he could smell marijuana. Tot was the driver.

Because of the extreme odor of marijuana coming from the van, a probable cause search was conducted. Troopers found 375 bags containing 387.3 pounds of marijuana in the van.

Tot has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.

Now that Tot has pleaded not guilty to all three charges, a jury trial was scheduled for late May.