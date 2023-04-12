YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held this week for Levi Ladwig, 26, of Aurora, Colorado who allegedly was caught with 18 pounds of high grade marijuana during a traffic stop in York County.

A sergeant with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular duty on Interstate 80 when he stopped Ladwig’s vehicle for a traffic violation.

The deputy says in the affidavit filed with the court he could smell an overwhelming odor of air freshener coming from inside the vehicle, and there were multiple suitcases and duffel bags on the back seat.

The sergeant’s canine, Loki, alerted and indicated to the smell of controlled substances coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found 18 pounds of marijuana, 224 grams of THC wax, 720 grams of THC gummies and 400 THC tablets.

A check of Ladwig’s criminal history showed charges and convictions for possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver in Utah and Wisconsin.

This week, Ladwig pleaded not guilty to all four felonies and a jury trial was set for late July.